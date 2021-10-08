Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s previous close.
LON CAPD opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £155.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.51. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.
About Capital
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.