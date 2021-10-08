Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s previous close.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £155.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.51. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

