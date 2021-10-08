Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

NYSE COF opened at $167.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

