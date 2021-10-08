Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $245.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$152.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92. Cargojet has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

