Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $235.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

