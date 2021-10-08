Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 316,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,996. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

