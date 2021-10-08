Carmignac Gestion Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in TransUnion by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 526,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,849. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

