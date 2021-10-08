Carter’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $857,000.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

