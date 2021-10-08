Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75,888 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Carter’s by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after buying an additional 554,739 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 655,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,595,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

