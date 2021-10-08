Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,157 shares of company stock valued at $296,420,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -243.15 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.35.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

