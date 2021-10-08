Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.