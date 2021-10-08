Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 16,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,297,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

