Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 16,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,297,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
