Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CATY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

