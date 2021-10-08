Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 2.6%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.02. 6,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 759,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

