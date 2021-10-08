Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00.

MSCI stock opened at $608.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $629.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

