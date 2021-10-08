Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 172,079 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.