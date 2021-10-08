Celo (CELO) Price Hits $5.85 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00010812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $78.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.