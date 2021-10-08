Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

