Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

