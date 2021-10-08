Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.95.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.57.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
