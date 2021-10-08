Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

