Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

