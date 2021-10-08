Chad Thomas Campbell Sells 10,748 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.