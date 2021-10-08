ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $23.01. 25,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,373,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

