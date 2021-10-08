Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

