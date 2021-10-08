Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.5 days.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CWSRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.