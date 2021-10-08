Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) dropped 2.4% on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $67.45 and last traded at $67.94. Approximately 5,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,546,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 22.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

