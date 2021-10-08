ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CCXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI traded up $13.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 1,184,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.