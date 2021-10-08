Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

