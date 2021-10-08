Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

