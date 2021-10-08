Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.47% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $4,560,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,846.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,885.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,619.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

