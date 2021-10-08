Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $134.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

