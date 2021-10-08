CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $158.24 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

