CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $264,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 59.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

