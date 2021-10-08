CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

