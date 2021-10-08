CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.
In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
