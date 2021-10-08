CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

