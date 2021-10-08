CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Watsco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $275.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

