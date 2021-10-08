CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after purchasing an additional 112,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.