CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

IYY opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

