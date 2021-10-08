Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Decreased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 2.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.