Citigroup Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $162.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $137.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

HLT opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

