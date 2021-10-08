Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 116.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,472.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.