Citigroup Inc. Buys 12,487 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

