Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

