Citigroup Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

