Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vector Group worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vector Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vector Group by 88.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

