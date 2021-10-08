Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,162 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 12.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $120,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 536,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

