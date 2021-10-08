Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 12,347.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in HealthEquity by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $338,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.