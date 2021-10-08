Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

