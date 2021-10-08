Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CVEO opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,655. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

