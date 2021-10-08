Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion reduced its position in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,019 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cloopen Group were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth $7,357,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth $521,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAAS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 568,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

