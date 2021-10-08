Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,553.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,566.92.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

